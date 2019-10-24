Virgil-Daniel Popescu, picked for Minister of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism (bio)



On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of the Cabinet that he will submit to the Parliament for a vote. Virgil-Daniel Popescu has been picked for the position of Minister of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism. He was born on April 25, 1968, in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Mehedinti County. He graduated the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers of the Politechnica University of Bucharest (1991). He holds a doctor’s degree in Management, the Faculty of Economic Sciences, the University of Craiova (2000), and a master’s degree in Business Analysis, Diagnosis and Assessment, the Faculty of Economy and Business Management, the University of Craiova (2009). He is also a graduate of the National Defence College of the National Defence University "Carol I" (2006) and of the National Security College of the National Intelligence Academy (2008), according to www.cdep.ro, https://pnl.ro, http://alegeriparlamentare2016.ro. He was assistant programmer at S.S.I. Argus S.A. Drobeta Turnu Severin (1991-1993), university assistant at the University of Craiova, the Drobeta Turnu Severin University College (1993-1997), manager at S.N.P. PETROM S.A., the PECO Mehedinti Branch (1997-2001), university lecturer at the Faculty of Economy and Business Administration of the University of Craiova (2001-2008), senior lecturer at the University of Craiova, the Faculty of Economy and Business Administration (since 2008). Moreover, he was a secretary of state with the Department for Social Dialogue of the Romanian Government (2007-2008), deputy head of the National Authority for Property Restitution (August-October 2013), secretary of state with the Ministry of Economy (November 2013-February 2014). He represents the Mehedinti County as an elected Deputy (since December 21, 2016), he is deputy head of the Committee for industries and services of the Deputies Chamber (since 2016), vice leader of the parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party in the Deputies Chamber (since February 2018), a member in the Delegation of the Parliament of Romania to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (since September 2017), a member in the Committee of inquiry of the Deputies Chamber and the Senate for the activity of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (since 2007), according to www.cdep.ro and to the Website of University of Craiova, http://feaa.ucv.ro. He is also the deputy head of the National Council for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises of Romania - CNIPMMR (since 2012), according to www.cnipmmr.ro, a member of the Association of Economists and Engineers in Romania, a member of the National Foundation of Young Managers - FNTM, a manager at Vilaro Design. His teaching and research activity include: 12 books and university textbooks, which he either authored or co-authored, 17 articles published in specialized magazines and volume of conferences, quoted in international databases, 35 articles published in magazines and renown volumes at national level. AGERPRES (Documentation - Cerasela Badita, editor: Roxana Mihordescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Virgil-Daniel Popescu, picked for Minister of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism (bio).On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of the Cabinet that he will submit to the Parliament for a vote. Virgil-Daniel Popescu has been picked for the position of Minister of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism. He was born on April 25, 1968, in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Mehedinti County. He graduated the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers of the Politechnica University of Bucharest (1991). He holds a doctor’s degree in Management, the Faculty of Economic Sciences, the University of Craiova (2000), and a master’s degree in Business Analysis, Diagnosis and Assessment, the Faculty of Economy and Business Management, the University of Craiova (2009). He is also a graduate of the National Defence College of the National Defence University "Carol I" (2006) and of the National Security College of the National Intelligence Academy (2008), according to www.cdep.ro, https://pnl.ro, http://alegeriparlamentare2016.ro. He was assistant programmer at S.S.I. Argus S.A. Drobeta Turnu Severin (1991-1993), university assistant at the University of Craiova, the Drobeta Turnu Severin University College (1993-1997), manager at S.N.P. PETROM S.A., the PECO Mehedinti Branch (1997-2001), university lecturer at the Faculty of Economy and Business Administration of the University of Craiova (2001-2008), senior lecturer at the University of Craiova, the Faculty of Economy and Business Administration (since 2008). Moreover, he was a secretary of state with the Department for Social Dialogue of the Romanian Government (2007-2008), deputy head of the National Authority for Property Restitution (August-October 2013), secretary of state with the Ministry of Economy (November 2013-February 2014). He represents the Mehedinti County as an elected Deputy (since December 21, 2016), he is deputy head of the Committee for industries and services of the Deputies Chamber (since 2016), vice leader of the parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party in the Deputies Chamber (since February 2018), a member in the Delegation of the Parliament of Romania to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (since September 2017), a member in the Committee of inquiry of the Deputies Chamber and the Senate for the activity of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (since 2007), according to www.cdep.ro and to the Website of University of Craiova, http://feaa.ucv.ro. He is also the deputy head of the National Council for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises of Romania - CNIPMMR (since 2012), according to www.cnipmmr.ro, a member of the Association of Economists and Engineers in Romania, a member of the National Foundation of Young Managers - FNTM, a manager at Vilaro Design. His teaching and research activity include: 12 books and university textbooks, which he either authored or co-authored, 17 articles published in specialized magazines and volume of conferences, quoted in international databases, 35 articles published in magazines and renown volumes at national level. AGERPRES (Documentation - Cerasela Badita, editor: Roxana Mihordescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

