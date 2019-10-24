Ion Stefan, picked to head Public Works, Development and Administration Ministry (bio)



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Ion Stefan was picked for the Public Works, Development and Administration Minister office. *** Ion Stefan was born on 22 January 1969. He graduated the I.M.C. Constanta, electromechanical engineering major, according to cdep.ro. He was Director General of SC Balcanic Prod SRL. He is a member of the Vrancea County Executive Committee (CJEX) of Vrancea National Liberal Party (PNL). He ran for mayor in Focsani Municipality, in the local elections of 2016, obtaining 32.7 percent of the votes cast. Within the legislative elections of December 2016, he was elected deputy in Constituency no. 41 Vrancea, being validated in the deputy office on 21 December 2016. Until February 2018, he was deputy-leader of the PNL parliamentary group of the Deputies' Chamber. He was a member in the Committee for Budget, Finance and Banks (Dec. 2017 - Apr. 2018) and the Committee for Industries and Services (Dec. 2016 - Dec. 2017) of the Deputies' Chamber. Since April 2018, he has been a member of the Committee for Industries and Services. He is part of the Friendship parliamentary group with the Republic of Cyprus and the Friendship parliamentary group with Malaysia, where he is also secretary. AGERPRES (RO - author: Liviu Tatu, editor: Cerasela Badita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

