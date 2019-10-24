Victoria-Violeta Alexandru, picked for Minister of Labour and Social Protection (bio)



On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of his cabinet to be submitted to Parliament for a vote. Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was picked for the position of Minister of Labour and Social Protection. Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was born in Bucharest on November 11, 1975, according to the bio published on her personal Facebook page. She is a class 2002 graduate of the Faculty of Political Sciences (1999-2002) at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) in Bucharest, having completed master’s degree courses in Governance and Institutional Development (2002-2004) and International Affairs and Conflict Management (2004-2006), both at SNSPA, according to the same source and https://romania-alege.ro. She has been active in the NGO sector since 1995. She was a public relations coordinator (1994-1997) and executive director (1999-2001) of the Pro Democracy Association (APD). She founded the Institute for Public Policies (2001), which manager she was until the autumn 2015. She was adviser at the Presidential Administration, the Department of International Communications and Relations with Romanians Everywhere (1997-1999), according to https://romania-alege.ro. She was appointed minister for public consultation and civic dialogue in the Government led by Dacian Ciolos (November 2015 - January 2017). She joined the National Liberal Party in 2017, becoming in the same year adviser to PNL national leader Ludovic Orban. On June 25, 2019, she was appointed interim chair of the PNL Bucharest chapter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roxana Mihordescu, editor: Cristian Anghelache; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Victoria-Violeta Alexandru, picked for Minister of Labour and Social Protection (bio).On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of his cabinet to be submitted to Parliament for a vote. Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was picked for the position of Minister of Labour and Social Protection. Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was born in Bucharest on November 11, 1975, according to the bio published on her personal Facebook page. She is a class 2002 graduate of the Faculty of Political Sciences (1999-2002) at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) in Bucharest, having completed master’s degree courses in Governance and Institutional Development (2002-2004) and International Affairs and Conflict Management (2004-2006), both at SNSPA, according to the same source and https://romania-alege.ro. She has been active in the NGO sector since 1995. She was a public relations coordinator (1994-1997) and executive director (1999-2001) of the Pro Democracy Association (APD). She founded the Institute for Public Policies (2001), which manager she was until the autumn 2015. She was adviser at the Presidential Administration, the Department of International Communications and Relations with Romanians Everywhere (1997-1999), according to https://romania-alege.ro. She was appointed minister for public consultation and civic dialogue in the Government led by Dacian Ciolos (November 2015 - January 2017). She joined the National Liberal Party in 2017, becoming in the same year adviser to PNL national leader Ludovic Orban. On June 25, 2019, she was appointed interim chair of the PNL Bucharest chapter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roxana Mihordescu, editor: Cristian Anghelache; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

