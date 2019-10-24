Victoria-Violeta Alexandru, picked for Minister of Labour and Social Protection (bio)
Oct 24, 2019
Victoria-Violeta Alexandru, picked for Minister of Labour and Social Protection (bio).
On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of his cabinet to be submitted to Parliament for a vote. Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was picked for the position of Minister of Labour and Social Protection.
Victoria-Violeta Alexandru was born in Bucharest on November 11, 1975, according to the bio published on her personal Facebook page.
She is a class 2002 graduate of the Faculty of Political Sciences (1999-2002) at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) in Bucharest, having completed master’s degree courses in Governance and Institutional Development (2002-2004) and International Affairs and Conflict Management (2004-2006), both at SNSPA, according to the same source and https://romania-alege.ro.
She has been active in the NGO sector since 1995. She was a public relations coordinator (1994-1997) and executive director (1999-2001) of the Pro Democracy Association (APD). She founded the Institute for Public Policies (2001), which manager she was until the autumn 2015.
She was adviser at the Presidential Administration, the Department of International Communications and Relations with Romanians Everywhere (1997-1999), according to https://romania-alege.ro.
She was appointed minister for public consultation and civic dialogue in the Government led by Dacian Ciolos (November 2015 - January 2017).
She joined the National Liberal Party in 2017, becoming in the same year adviser to PNL national leader Ludovic Orban. On June 25, 2019, she was appointed interim chair of the PNL Bucharest chapter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roxana Mihordescu, editor: Cristian Anghelache; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]