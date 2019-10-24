Costel Alexe, picked for Environment, Waters and Forests Minister (bio)



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Costel Alexe was picked for the office of Environment, Waters and Forests Minister. *** Costel Alexe was born on 20 August 1983 in Adjud, Vrancea County, according to https://pnl.ro. He graduated the Emil Botta High School in Adjud (1999-2002). He has a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree from the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University, Iasi (2002-2004). He also has a PhD degree from the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University (2009-2012). As of October 2012, he is a student at the Law Faculty, the "Petre Andrei" University in Iasi, according to www.cdep.ro. Other courses which he graduated: course of European Economic Integration (Center for European Studies, Jean Monet Center of Excellence, February-March 2005); Project Manager diploma (SC Development Training Consulting SRL, June 2009); EMPETREC Certificate (UNCTAD / AIPPIMM, May 2000); Public Procurement expert (SC Development Training Consulting SRL, June 2012). Professional activity: market research operator (International Marketing Research & Communication Group, Bucharest, 2004); operator of market research IMAS Marketing and Surveys (May 2004-June 2005); coordinator of market studies (International Marketing Research & Communication Group, January 2005-February 2006); area coordinator Moldavia (International Marketing Research & Communication Group, Bucharest, February 2006-October 2009); Legal Service and Public Relations counselor, the Iasi Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising Office (October 2007-June 2012); delegated director, the Iasi Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising Office (June 2012-present), according to the CV published on the website www.cdep.ro. In 2012 he was elected deputy in Constituency No.24 Iasi, uninominal college no.7. He has been a member of the Committee for environment and ecological balance (since April 2014) and the Committee for culture, arts, mass media (until April 2014), Secretary (December 2013-March 2014). Moreover, he was part of the parliamentary inquiry committee to verify the legality of the acquisition of land in the area of Nana commune, Calarasi County. Following the legislative elections of 2016, he was elected again deputy. He is the deputy chair of the Committee for environment and ecological balance, member (as of November 2018) in Romania’s Parliament Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and alternate member in Romania’s Parliament Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He is chair of the PNL Iasi county branch. He has been a member of the Committee for environment and ecological balance (since April 2014) and the Committee for culture, arts, mass media (until April 2014), Secretary (December 2013-March 2014). Moreover, he was part of the parliamentary inquiry committee to verify the legality of the acquisition of land in the area of Nana commune, Calarasi County. Following the legislative elections of 2016, he was elected again deputy. He is the deputy chair of the Committee for environment and ecological balance, member (as of November 2018) in Romania's Parliament Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and alternate member in Romania's Parliament Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He is chair of the PNL Iasi county branch.

