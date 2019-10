Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov



Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...) Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov.Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]