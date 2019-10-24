Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M
Oct 24, 2019
Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)
