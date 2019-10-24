Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries



The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The programme started in 2012 and it ends in November 2019, with the funds coming from the Romanian-Swiss Cooperation Programme. Mattli told a press conference related to this project that the impact was significant, proving that social inclusion works in Romania. Coordinator of the management unit of the Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups programme Cerasela Banica said they intervened in almost 155 localities in 14 counties. She added approximately 13,000 children benefited from this project, among whom 6,586 were the beneficiaries of the "School After School" programme and 1,728 of the programmes developed for the kindergartens, with the remaining being involved in various inter-cultural or extracurricular activities. Almost 14,000 people benefited from the community development programme, as the local initiative groups implemented 143 community projects together with the local authorities, which also co-financed the projects, solving thus the most important needs of the respective communities: access to the water network, power system, sewerage, and building roads and bridges for them," stated Banica. We also facilitated access to the labour market for approximately 2,000 persons, 500 of whom also benefited from professional training to become waiters, cooks, baby sitters, nurses. Moreover, we established six medical-social community centres, where we vaccinated more than 1,100 children and monitored 792 women during their pregnancy. More than 400 families saw their living conditions improved due to this project. "The entire value of the Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups was approximately 14 million Swiss Franc," added Banica. In his turn, secretary of state with the National Agency for Roma Daniel Radulescu said that, based on his and his colleagues’ experience, they are trying to change the paradigm saying that all the Roma are poor and vulnerable. "We try to put on the public agenda the necessity of developing some public policies based on two important principles, namely the principle of active citizenship, the first one being that the Roma are Romanian citizens (...) and the second one that they are as vulnerable as other categories of persons in Romania," added Radulescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries.The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The programme started in 2012 and it ends in November 2019, with the funds coming from the Romanian-Swiss Cooperation Programme. Mattli told a press conference related to this project that the impact was significant, proving that social inclusion works in Romania. Coordinator of the management unit of the Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups programme Cerasela Banica said they intervened in almost 155 localities in 14 counties. She added approximately 13,000 children benefited from this project, among whom 6,586 were the beneficiaries of the "School After School" programme and 1,728 of the programmes developed for the kindergartens, with the remaining being involved in various inter-cultural or extracurricular activities. Almost 14,000 people benefited from the community development programme, as the local initiative groups implemented 143 community projects together with the local authorities, which also co-financed the projects, solving thus the most important needs of the respective communities: access to the water network, power system, sewerage, and building roads and bridges for them," stated Banica. We also facilitated access to the labour market for approximately 2,000 persons, 500 of whom also benefited from professional training to become waiters, cooks, baby sitters, nurses. Moreover, we established six medical-social community centres, where we vaccinated more than 1,100 children and monitored 792 women during their pregnancy. More than 400 families saw their living conditions improved due to this project. "The entire value of the Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups was approximately 14 million Swiss Franc," added Banica. In his turn, secretary of state with the National Agency for Roma Daniel Radulescu said that, based on his and his colleagues’ experience, they are trying to change the paradigm saying that all the Roma are poor and vulnerable. "We try to put on the public agenda the necessity of developing some public policies based on two important principles, namely the principle of active citizenship, the first one being that the Roma are Romanian citizens (...) and the second one that they are as vulnerable as other categories of persons in Romania," added Radulescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

