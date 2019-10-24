PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the deficit as low as possible, close to the 3 per cent target, more precisely, but I have to say this clearly now: considering that the budget execution after the first 9 months shows a budget deficit of 2.7 per cent it is obvious that we cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent. We will take all the possible measures to cut the unnecessary expenses, we will improve collection and, in the medium and long run, we will restore the investors’ trust, we will put the economy back on track, we will generate an economic dynamics that will ensure economic growth and will bring more revenues to the state budget," said Ludovic Orban on Thursday at the Parliament Palace, when asked what were the plans of the new Government in respect to the deficit target of 3 per cent. The PM-designate also believes the budget deficit doesn’t reflect, most probably, the real deficit. "If we look at the dynamics of the loans during this time, and we consider the need to borrow, it is clear that it was triggered by a constant growth in deficit during the entire financial-budgetary exercise this year, a trend that remained constant from 2017 until today. We will maintain the deficit as low as possible, in order to avoid a difficult situation in the relation with our partners," he added. Asked about the Pay Law, the PM-designate said it is a law already in force and it will be observed, but they will carry out an analysis to see how it should be implemented. "We will make an analysis, of course that we will try to analyze how this law has operated until now and how we can correct some provisions that generate discrimination among certain categories of employees, while it doesn’t reward performance in any way, it doesn’t reward merit and dedication. Right now, they are all paid the same, and not depending on their work. It’s time we regulate the activities in administration, it’s time to stop building up piles of papers at the end of the year and to analyze of an objective manner each person’s activity, in order to differentiate who should receive the reward," said Orban. He also gave assurance, in the same context, that the National Programme for Local Development will continue. 