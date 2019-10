Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend



Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on. Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend.Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]