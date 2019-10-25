#PresidentialElections2019/Dancila: It is great joy to realize I created conditions for Romanians to return home



Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, stated on Thursday evening, in a speech to over 800 sympathizers in northwestern Baia Mare city, that it was a "great joy" for her to note, during the electoral campaign in Maramures, that there are conditions for Romanians to come back home and invest, creating new jobs. "I visited today some investments of Romanians that have left the country and returned home (in Borsa - e.n.). For me, as Prime Minister, it was a great joy, because I realized that we created the conditions so Romanians could start returning home. They told me: "Mrs. Prime Minister, we do not want this Government to go, because this Government was also close to Romanian investors, was close to the people, it thought of everyone.’ I answered that for me, as Prime Minister, Romanians are all my family. And I had to think of each member of my family and the measures had to be the measures that people desire. Maybe we have the conviction that we are taking a good step, but that step is not the one expected by the people. And that’s why I considered that the dialogue with the people, the dialogue with the mayors is very important in having the measures that people expect," the demoted Prime Minister said. The PSD chair also noted the involvement of the chair of the County branch, Gabriel Zetea, who from the moment of taking over the County Council is conducting infrastructure investments with government and European funding. During Thursday, Viorica Dancila visited the investment in the new ski slope in the mountain resort area of the town of Borsa, and then met the electorate in the towns of Viseu, Sighetu Marmatiei and Baia Mare.AGERPRES(RO - author: Leontin Cupar, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) #PresidentialElections2019/Dancila: It is great joy to realize I created conditions for Romanians to return home.Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, stated on Thursday evening, in a speech to over 800 sympathizers in northwestern Baia Mare city, that it was a "great joy" for her to note, during the electoral campaign in Maramures, that there are conditions for Romanians to come back home and invest, creating new jobs. "I visited today some investments of Romanians that have left the country and returned home (in Borsa - e.n.). For me, as Prime Minister, it was a great joy, because I realized that we created the conditions so Romanians could start returning home. They told me: "Mrs. Prime Minister, we do not want this Government to go, because this Government was also close to Romanian investors, was close to the people, it thought of everyone.’ I answered that for me, as Prime Minister, Romanians are all my family. And I had to think of each member of my family and the measures had to be the measures that people desire. Maybe we have the conviction that we are taking a good step, but that step is not the one expected by the people. And that’s why I considered that the dialogue with the people, the dialogue with the mayors is very important in having the measures that people expect," the demoted Prime Minister said. The PSD chair also noted the involvement of the chair of the County branch, Gabriel Zetea, who from the moment of taking over the County Council is conducting infrastructure investments with government and European funding. During Thursday, Viorica Dancila visited the investment in the new ski slope in the mountain resort area of the town of Borsa, and then met the electorate in the towns of Viseu, Sighetu Marmatiei and Baia Mare.AGERPRES(RO - author: Leontin Cupar, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Natural gas production in Romania will reach 30-40 billion m.c. in the year 2025 By Constantin Radut An important event at Berth from Constanta Port. The Petroleum Services Group (GSP), a Romanian company whose shareholder is Gabriel Comanescu, one of the most intuitive businessmen in Romania, has taken over the management of the Scarabeo 9 maritime platform for the start (...)



Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)

