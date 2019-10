Prefab Considers Restricting Activity, Laying Off 200 Employees



Construction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) is considering reducing activity in certain production areas at its factory in Calarasi and plans to lay off 200 employees, citing lower construction activity in the cold (...)