Castles, mansions, historical estates can attract innovation, tourism to Mures Valley



The castles, mansions and historical estates of Mures County have a great potential to become catalysts for innovation and tourism in the Mures Valley, but for this a common vision, regional co-operation, community involvement and political support is needed, says the National Heritage Institute (INP) as a conclusion of the debate under the INNOCASTLE Project organised in Mures County. "In preparation for the debate, an interdisciplinary team of INP specialists toured 47 castles, mansions and historical estates in Mures County, both buildings included in the List of Historical Monuments, as well as unclassified buildings. For a significant part of these, revitalisation solutions are being currently looked for. Castles, mansions and historical estates have enormous potential to become catalysts for innovation and tourism in the Mures Valley, but this will not happen by itself. A shared vision, regional co-operation, community involvement and political support is essential, as it came out of the debate (...) The event is part of the actions under the INNOCASTLE project, a European project that the National Heritage Institute coordinates with four international partners. Under INNOCASTLE, INP aims to improve the Regional Operational Programme, objective 5.1 (Conservation, protection, promotion and development of natural and cultural heritage) and other policies related to the protection of the built heritage," INP said Friday in a press statement. This week, the National Heritage Institute and the Mures County Council held an event dedicated to castles and mansions of Mures County, designed to debate public policies regarding the residence of historical elites, as well as their administration, protection and promotion. According to INP, under the project a meeting was organised with the regional players to discuss the possibilities of developing a strategy dedicated to capitalising on and promoting the castles of Mures Valley, as part of a broader strategy dedicated to this region. The event brought together 45 participants - regional, county and local administrations and institutions such as the Mures, Alba and Harghita County Councils, Mures Prefecture, the Centru Regional Development Agency, representatives of mayors from Mures County and Romanian Waters, specialists in heritage protection, NGO leaders, as well as owners and administrators of historical estates. The event was also attended by a delegation from the Province of Gelderland, The Netherlands, Innocastle project partners. 