Berlin Golden Bear winner "Synonymes" by Nadav Lapid, and Cannes Camera d’Or awardee "Nuestras Madres" (Our Mothers) by Cesar Diaz will run in Bucharest on Saturday as part of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucharest events, according to the festival organisers. Also on Saturday, the public is invited to see the two films that won the ex-aequo Jury Prize at Cannes this year, both in the presence of their filmmakers. At Cinema PRO, Juliano Dornelles will present the film "Bacurau" and will remain until after the end of the projection for a discussion with the public, while at the Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall Ladj Ly will attend the premiere of his film "Les Miserables." Saturday is the Golden Day at Les Films de Cannes in Bucharest, when three awardees of this year’s Palme d’Or, Golden Bear and Camera d’Or will run at the Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall. The day ends at 05:00pm with this year’s Palme d’Or winner - "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon Ho. A third projection of "Parasite" is scheduled for Sunday for the public in Bucharest, at the Auditorium Hall of Romania’s National Museum of Art. On Sunday, the films "Chicuarotes", by Gael Garcia Bernal, and ’’Frankie,’ starring Isabelle Hupert and Marisa Tomei, can be watched for the first time and exclusively. Elsewhere in the country, Les Films de Cannes continues: in Brasov, until Sunday, at the One Cinema Hall, with a selection of the winners of the big Cannes prizes, as well as special guests. And Les Films de Cannes in Arad starts on Friday, at the Arta Cinema Hall, where for three days films from the main selection of the Cannes Film festival will be running. In Bucharest, admission is 20 lei, and tickets are available at the Cinema Pro Hall, Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall, the Peasant Museum Cinema Hall and the Auditorium Hall at the National Museum of Art. Tickets at the Union Cinema Library cost 10 lei or 8, 5, 3 lei for pass holders. For each projection, up to 20 seats will be available for sale exclusively on location 15 minutes before the film starts. Tickets are also available on Eventbook.ro, the Eventbook office on Strada Actor Ion Brezoianu 21, the Eventbook network and the counters at the Elvira Popescu and the Peasant Museum cinema halls as well as the Union Cinema Library. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Berlin Golden Bear, Cannes Camera d’Or winners to run this weekend at Films de Cannes a Bucarest.Berlin Golden Bear winner "Synonymes" by Nadav Lapid, and Cannes Camera d’Or awardee "Nuestras Madres" (Our Mothers) by Cesar Diaz will run in Bucharest on Saturday as part of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucharest events, according to the festival organisers. Also on Saturday, the public is invited to see the two films that won the ex-aequo Jury Prize at Cannes this year, both in the presence of their filmmakers. At Cinema PRO, Juliano Dornelles will present the film "Bacurau" and will remain until after the end of the projection for a discussion with the public, while at the Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall Ladj Ly will attend the premiere of his film "Les Miserables." Saturday is the Golden Day at Les Films de Cannes in Bucharest, when three awardees of this year’s Palme d’Or, Golden Bear and Camera d’Or will run at the Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall. The day ends at 05:00pm with this year’s Palme d’Or winner - "Parasite," directed by Bong Joon Ho. A third projection of "Parasite" is scheduled for Sunday for the public in Bucharest, at the Auditorium Hall of Romania’s National Museum of Art. On Sunday, the films "Chicuarotes", by Gael Garcia Bernal, and ’’Frankie,’ starring Isabelle Hupert and Marisa Tomei, can be watched for the first time and exclusively. Elsewhere in the country, Les Films de Cannes continues: in Brasov, until Sunday, at the One Cinema Hall, with a selection of the winners of the big Cannes prizes, as well as special guests. And Les Films de Cannes in Arad starts on Friday, at the Arta Cinema Hall, where for three days films from the main selection of the Cannes Film festival will be running. In Bucharest, admission is 20 lei, and tickets are available at the Cinema Pro Hall, Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall, the Peasant Museum Cinema Hall and the Auditorium Hall at the National Museum of Art. Tickets at the Union Cinema Library cost 10 lei or 8, 5, 3 lei for pass holders. For each projection, up to 20 seats will be available for sale exclusively on location 15 minutes before the film starts. Tickets are also available on Eventbook.ro, the Eventbook office on Strada Actor Ion Brezoianu 21, the Eventbook network and the counters at the Elvira Popescu and the Peasant Museum cinema halls as well as the Union Cinema Library. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

