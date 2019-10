Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000



British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)