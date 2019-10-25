Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being



The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the Romanian Army has made a decisive contribution to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be at the forefront today as well when the Romanian troops are essential for their missions executed in the most dangerous war zones in the world, for their seriousness and efficiency in their undertaking to modernise their own institution for achieving the objective of Romania joining NATO, which happened 15 years ago," Dancila said in a speech delivered at the ceremony organised near the Glory to Romanian Soldiers monument at Carei. She added that "looking up at our troops as some of the most valuable and most authentic ambassadors of Romania in the world, as an elite that deservedly capture the trust and respect of Romanians" may be overused words, but they have not lost their strength. Dancila thanked the troops currently deployed in internal and international missions together with the allies of Romania. "I know that today, no matter where you are, in distant Afghanistan, in Africa, or closer, in the Western Balkans or Poland, you will be joyous together with us who are waiting for you at home. I do not want to sound cliché, but I truly believe that the sacrifice of our heroes was not in vain, that their love for the country, put above the love of life and family, is the foundation of Romania of 2019 and of the fact that we are today a free and independent nation," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

