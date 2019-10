Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank



Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...) Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank.Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]