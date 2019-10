Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova



Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)