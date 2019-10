Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen’s Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania



Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.