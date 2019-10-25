Outgoing DefMin Les’ message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process



Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army’s endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want to send you, dear soldiers of the Romanian Army, active or in reserve, all my appreciation and my entire respect. You can count on my support in trying to reach a major objective, namely the continuation of the Romanian Army’s endowment process. I am positive that in the shortest while, the new military equipment will strengthen the combat capacity of the army and it will ensure, at an increasing relevant level, the inter-operability of the allied and partner structures. I tell you again this today that our most precious resource is the human resource and our soldiers deserve to train and conduct their missions in the best conditions, by using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques," said Gabriel Les, at the ceremony organised at Carei on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day. He told the soldiers in the theatres of operations that is grateful for what they are doing. "To all those who are in mission far from the country, in the theatre of operations and in the allied military structures of the coalition type, meeting the commitments made by Romania, I send them my gratitude and our appreciation and I wish them to return home healthy, to their family and friends. This year we celebrate 15 years of belonging to the most important political-military alliance in the world, the North-Atlantic Alliance, with the Romanian Army presenting itself in front of our nation as one of the most professional and trustful institutions in Romania, with a structure enjoying the appreciation of the population, capable of carrying out its mission anytime and anywhere," said Les. The outgoing Minister said the event in Carei is a special one, for it commemorates the war heroes. "This is a moment of commemoration here, in Carei, as every time on October 25, a place where we piously remember the sacrifice of the Romanian soldiers. Overall, the war effort involved in the deployment in the theatre of operations of 540,000 troops, among whom more than 90,000 lost their lives, almost 60,000 went missing and more than 330,000 were wounded on the battlefield. We bring our homage to them, to the heroes who lost their lives and to those who survived through hardships, in this anniversary year. The Romanian Army knows to honour its heroes and our gratitude will be eternal. I also want to salute the war veterans, the heroes who are still alive, who remind us that nothing can be achieved without sacrifices," said Les. President Klaus Iohannis, dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and dismissed Minister of Defense, Gabriel Les, laid wreaths on Friday at the "Glory of the Romanian Soldier" monument in Carei, on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day. 