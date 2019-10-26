PM-designate Orban: Gov’t will allot resources to all efficient development projects



The Government will allot resources to all efficient development projects, National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman and Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban told the meeting of PNL's Locally Elected League, which is taking place at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest on Saturday. "I guarantee you a few simple things. The time of humility, which you were submitted to when you were in Bucharest to get opinions, signatures, approvals, or all kinds of documents invented by the bureaucracy in Bucharest to block the local projects, has gone. From now on, each Liberal mayor will have the door open to each institution of Romania, and not only the Liberal mayors, any administrator who wants to build something good for his fellow citizens. (...) The National Liberal Party, in spite of the whoppers the PSD [Social Democratic Party] maintains every day, cares about the local communities and the Government will allot resources to all efficient, sustainable development projects, which the local communities will develop. The PNL will no longer decentralise any duty without the necessary resources for the achievement in efficient and quality conditions of these tasks and services," Orban said. He added that the decisions concerning the life of local communities and the activity of local communities must be made only in consultation and after debate with representatives of the local authorities, "because those who know reality better, from the spot, are the mayors, the people who are in contact with each citizen." He said he wants Liberal mayors to win the local elections "at an unexpected difference." "I don't only want to win the presidential elections, I want to win by a crushing score, I want that in each place with Liberal mayors, those mayors win the elections at an unexpected difference. I want that in each place where we don't have Liberal mayors we tell the citizens in the local communities that they have the chance of living better, that they have the chance of living like in Cluj, Oradea or Timisoara, like in all places with performance in local administration, which were lifted by Liberal mayors. On one condition - to vote in the presidential elections for Klaus Iohannis, the guarantee of Romania's development," Ludovic Orban also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

