Oct 26, 2019
PM Dancila: More to accomplish in infrastructure; this Gov’t has made important steps.
Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday, while paying a visit to the Bacau Municipality ring road building site, said there still were more things to accomplish in infrastructure, nevertheless over the past two years important steps had been made in this area.
"We haven’t accomplished everything that we planned, I don’t have the arrogance to say we have achieved these things, nevertheless there have been many achievements in one year and nine months, and this will be proven at the end of the mandate, when people make the difference between what we achieved and what the others will do. Because we have told the truth (...) every time, we have said what we haven’t done, what we have accomplished (...). I believe that there are more to accomplish in infrastructure, nevertheless this Government has made important steps," Dancila said.
The resigning Prime Minister tested the quality of the asphalt on the motorway-type section of the road, by riding a bicycle, on a distance of a few kilometers.
"In the first place, we have seen everything that has been done, we even tested by bicycle, and, in the second place, sport is very good. (...) It is well done, at a fast pace, and very useful for this area," Dancila also said.
Bacau’s ring road is part of the Moldavia Motorway (Pan-European Corridor IX), and the order to start the works was signed on 8 March 2019.
The contract provides for the design and execution of 30.8 km of national road, out of which 16.269 km of a motor-way type.
The contract spreads over 36 months, out of which six months for the design and 30 months for the work execution, for which the constructor offers an 84-month guarantee. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]