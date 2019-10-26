Companies that own wind farms must be penalized for the disaster in Romania's energy system



By Costin Buradu Outrageous: Today, for several hours, the National Energy Dispatcher informs, in real time, that the wind farms in Romania consume over 20 MW of electricity, without producing anything. All wind turbines were on stand-by, substantially damaging Romania's energy system. (...) Companies that own wind farms must be penalized for the disaster in Romania's energy system.