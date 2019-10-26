Tennis: Tecau and Rojer qualify for doubles final at ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel



The pairing made up of Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer on Saturday qualified for the final of the doubles event of the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, with total prize money worth 2,082,655 euro, after scoring 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 10-5 against pair Ivan Dodig (Croatia)/Filip Polasek (Slovakia). The fourth seeded couple won after about two hours. For Tecau and Rojer, this was the third semifinal in Basel, after the ones of 2015 and 2016. The Romanian-Dutch duo had their rematch after Dodig and Polasek won in the round of 16 in Shanghai, in the beginning of the month, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 10-7. Tecau and Rojer, who are running for the qualification for the Champions Tour, secured a 66,160-euro cheque and 300 ATP doubles points. In the final, Tecau and Rojer will face off the winners of the match between Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - Taylor Fritz/Reilly Opelka (US). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)