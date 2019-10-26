#2019PresidentialElection Iohannis: Optimism, enthusiasm and confidence needed; people must want to elect us



A political campaign means "optimism, enthusiasm and confidence," President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday in his speech delivered to the meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Locally Elected League at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. "Optimism, enthusiasm and confidence are needed. This is what a political campaign means. People must want to elect you, to elect us to make Romania normal," the head of state said. "The guarantor of democracy is each citizen with the voting stamp in hand," Iohannis said. He told Liberals that people must be persuaded not only with actions. "I learned this when I was a mayor, people expect very many things (...). The next day after you completed a project, people say: "'Of course he has done it, this is why I elected him'," Klaus Iohannis also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)