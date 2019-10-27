Tecau-Rojer duo wins Swiss Indoors Basel men’s doubles event



Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/ Jean-Julien Rojer won the men's doubles final of the 2,082,655-EUR Swiss Indoors ATP tournament in Basel, Switzerland, after defeating US double Taylor Fritz /N.4 Tecau-Rojer prevailed in 69 minutes, thus sealing their qualification for the ATP Finals. Tecau-Rojer previously reached the Basel semi-finals in 2015 and 2016. For their performance, Tecau and Rojer won 135,160 euros and 500 ATP doubles points. This was Tecau's 58th doubles final in his career. Tecau has so far won 37 doubles finals and lost 21. He has won 20 titles alongside Rojer (in 2014 in Zagreb, Casablanca, Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Washington, Shenzhen, Beijing and Valencia, three in 2015 at Rotterdam, Wimbledon and the London ATP Finals, one in Madrid in 2016 , and in 2017 in Dubai, Geneva, Winston-Salem, US Open, Dubai and Winston-Salem in 2018, Madrid and Basel in 2019), losing seven finals: in 2014 in Rotterdam, in 2015 in Sydney and Nice, in 2016 in Cincinnati, in 2018 in Paris, and in 2019 in Rotterdam and Washington. He also has won three titles paired up with Max Mirnyi (Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Beijing - all in 2013), ten along Robert Lindstedt (2012 - Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Bastad, Cincinnati, 2011 - Bastad, Casablanca, 2010 - New Haven, Bastad, s-Hertogenbosch and Casablanca). He won in 2011 alongside Victor Hanescu (Acapulco) and Belgian Dick Norman (Zagreb), in 2010 with Marcus Daniell (Auckland), and in 2016 with Florin Mergea in Bucharest. He came off victorious in 2012 and in the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open (with Bethanie Mattek-Sands). Horia Tecau has lost 21 doubles finals: this year in Rotterdam and Washington, in 2018 in Paris, in 2016 at the Olympics (alongside Florin Mergea) and in Cincinnati, in 2015 in Sydney and Nice, in 2014 in Rotterdam, all alongside Rojer ; in 2013 at Sydney and Delray Beach, both with Max Mirnyi; in 2012 at Rotterdam, Madrid and Wimbledon, 2011 at Beijing, Washington, Wimbledon, s-Hertogenbosch, Brisbane, 2010 at Wimbledon, all with Lindstedt; and in 2009 at Stuttgart (next to Hanescu) and at Kitzbuehel (paired up with Andrei Pavel). He also was defeated in the final of the mixed doubles event at the 2014 Australian Open, along with Sania Mirza of India. AGERPRES ( RO - author: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) Reilly Opelka 7-5 6-3.

