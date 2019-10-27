#PresidentialElection2019/Iohannis: After social-democratic rule, Romania poorest, least protective of vulnerable people in EU



President Klaus Iohannis unveiled his electoral manifesto for re-election, in Bucharest, on Sunday, criticising the government of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), his main political opponent, pointing out that Romania is the first in terms of poverty and the last one in protecting vulnerable people in the European Union. "After years of social-democratic governance, our country, unfortunately, is still the first in terms of poverty and the last in terms of protecting vulnerable people, among all the European Union member states. Sad! Through its current defective policies, the state officials do not right the imbalances and do not make citizens confident that the pension system or the social security system are equitable and sustainable in the long run. This situation can no longer continue. We need a long-term vision to include real solutions and support measures for all social categories, including for birth rates, retirement or insertion with the labour market," Iohannis said at the presentation event of his project for the country called "Together for Normal Romania." He argued that the PSD government neglected investment in transport infrastructure, schools and hospitals. In addition, he noted that much of the revenue growth has gone to imports, trade deficit, interest and record inflation. "From the very beginning , it was clear that the direction of the PSD’s economic policies was wrong. Now, effective measures are required regarding fiscal responsibility, financial stability, improving the collection of gov’t revenues and efficient fiscal management. Consolidating public finances is imperative for sustaining investment, while public spending on wages, pensions and social security must be given priority. Romania needs efficiency and ethics not only in the act of ruling, but also in the business province," said Iohannis. He added that Romania needs investment in infrastructure, especially transport. "Unfortunately, this is another area where Romania is faring bad among the states of the European Union, for all types of transport: road, rail, sea or air. And the PSD knows well why - because they wanted to keep the planes grounded and the promises in air!" said Iohannis. He also said that the automotive industry, the IT sector, the energy sector, agriculture andtourism are "real sources of competitive edges." "The energy sector has certain competitive edges, hence Romania’s ambition to become a regional energy hub. Unfortunately, however, the random and untimely measures of the PSD government have wasted away Romania’s energy resources. Instead of having policies to combat energy poverty and laws to protect vulnerable consumers, under the PSD rule Romanians had to put up with record high prices for gas and electricity. In agriculture, it is essential that we get out of the vicious circle through which we export cereals and raw materials, but we import a lot of food. The swine pest and defective management exercised PSD, with dramatic consequences on Romania’s animal breeding industry, show how agriculture should not be managed. Romanian farmers need clever solutions attuned to a modern agriculture," he added. He showed that "normal Romania" is the country where the government is in the service of the citizen, urging for an extensive auditing of the state institutions. "A modern administration, in a European spirit, means an administration in the service of the citizen, which responsible professionals respond to the needs of society, after the disastrous governance of the PSD, which has affected the operation of government itself. We need to restore the credibility of state institutions, so that citizens can regain their confidence in them and feel safe. For that, the state institutions must undergo a wide process of objective and professional auditing. We have to put the public administration back on the right foundations, by ethical and integrity standards, based on personal merit and performance," said Iohannis . He argued that in Romania the law should be equal for all. "No one should go above the law to escape accountability. Independent justice is the guarantee of the functioning of democracy, the respect for fundamental rights and freedoms; it is the guarantee of Romania’s modernity. I was and will remain a staunch supporter of the fight against corruption and of the creation of a culture of government integrity," said Iohannis. He added that the current legislation needs to be subjected to a broad review so that "the state will no longer get stuck in legislative conundrum." He also underscored education, healthcare and solidarity, mentioning that his "Educated Romania" project will be continued. "I am confident that we will soon have a consistent strategy that will put behind us the legislative chaos of recent years and prevent those politicians who make changes just for the sake of change from playing with the education of children in Romania," said Iohannis. About the European Union, he said he would continue to support the promotion of European values, the consolidation of the single market and support for the enlargement policy. 