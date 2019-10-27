#PresidentialElection2019 /Iohannis says Romania still monitored for justice reform after PSD gov’t



President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania risks to remain the only country in the European Union to be still monitored for progress with judiciary reform and the fight against high-level corruption under a so-called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CCVM), blaming the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for that. "Thirty years have passed since the Revolution, but the legacy of communism was obvious all the times when the PSD was in power, perpetuating incompetence and corruption, attitudes contrary to a democratic, transparent, pro-European spirit. The party has been a hindrance to the development of Romania in all these 30 years, having politicised the public administration, expelled the competent people from their public positions, inhibited the normal functioning of the state institutions, blocking investment in the construction of schools, hospitals and motorways, trying to politicise justice and create special rights for convicted politicians. After this PSD rule, Romania risks remaining the only country in the European Union with a CVM. The failed governance of the PSD has suffocated the country through red tape, nepotism, corruption, abuses and unpredictability. The road to a normal Romania is a very difficult one, but I am optimistic that today the Romanians want change and fight for change," Iohannis said on Sunday when unveiling his electoral manifesto seeking re-election. Iohannis presented his manifesto called "Together for Normal Romania." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)