 
Romaniapress.com

October 27, 2019

#PresidentialElection2019 /Iohannis says Romania still monitored for justice reform after PSD gov’t
Oct 27, 2019

#PresidentialElection2019 /Iohannis says Romania still monitored for justice reform after PSD gov’t.
President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania risks to remain the only country in the European Union to be still monitored for progress with judiciary reform and the fight against high-level corruption under a so-called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CCVM), blaming the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for that. "Thirty years have passed since the Revolution, but the legacy of communism was obvious all the times when the PSD was in power, perpetuating incompetence and corruption, attitudes contrary to a democratic, transparent, pro-European spirit. The party has been a hindrance to the development of Romania in all these 30 years, having politicised the public administration, expelled the competent people from their public positions, inhibited the normal functioning of the state institutions, blocking investment in the construction of schools, hospitals and motorways, trying to politicise justice and create special rights for convicted politicians. After this PSD rule, Romania risks remaining the only country in the European Union with a CVM. The failed governance of the PSD has suffocated the country through red tape, nepotism, corruption, abuses and unpredictability. The road to a normal Romania is a very difficult one, but I am optimistic that today the Romanians want change and fight for change," Iohannis said on Sunday when unveiling his electoral manifesto seeking re-election. Iohannis presented his manifesto called "Together for Normal Romania." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Top 20 Private Hospital Operators Account for Almost Half of Private Market The top 20 private healthcare operators have more than 3,400 beds in their hospitals, almost half of the entire private healthcare market, the data the Health Ministry supplied to ZF show.

#PresidentialElection2019/Iohannis: After social-democratic rule, Romania poorest, least protective of vulnerable people in EU President Klaus Iohannis unveiled his electoral manifesto for re-election, in Bucharest, on Sunday, criticising the government of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), his main political opponent, pointing out that Romania is the first in terms of poverty and the last one in protecting vulnerable (...)

Tecau-Rojer duo wins Swiss Indoors Basel men's doubles event Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/ Jean-Julien Rojer won the men&#39;s doubles final of the 2,082,655-EUR Swiss Indoors ATP tournament in Basel, Switzerland, after defeating US double Taylor Fritz /N.4 Tecau-Rojer prevailed in 69 minutes, thus sealing their qualification for the ATP Finals. (...)

#2019PresidentialElection PMP and UDMR candidates believe Constitution reform needed The People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) candidates to Romania&#39;s presidency, Theodor Paleologu and Kelemen Hunor, maintained on Saturday, during a debate organised within the "Know your candidate" campaign, that a (...)

Tennis: Tecau and Rojer qualify for doubles final at ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel The pairing made up of Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer on Saturday qualified for the final of the doubles event of the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, with total prize money worth 2,082,655 euro, after scoring 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 10-5 against pair Ivan Dodig (...)

Companies that own wind farms must be penalized for the disaster in Romania's energy system By Costin Buradu Outrageous: Today, for several hours, the National Energy Dispatcher informs, in real time, that the wind farms in Romania consume over 20 MW of electricity, without producing anything. All wind turbines were on stand-by, substantially damaging Romania's energy system. (...)

#2019PresidentialElection Iohannis: Optimism, enthusiasm and confidence needed; people must want to elect us A political campaign means "optimism, enthusiasm and confidence," President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday in his speech delivered to the meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Locally Elected League at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. "Optimism, enthusiasm and confidence (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |