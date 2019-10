Top 20 Private Hospital Operators Account for Almost Half of Private Market



The top 20 private healthcare operators have more than 3,400 beds in their hospitals, almost half of the entire private healthcare market, the data the Health Ministry supplied to ZF show. Top 20 Private Hospital Operators Account for Almost Half of Private Market.The top 20 private healthcare operators have more than 3,400 beds in their hospitals, almost half of the entire private healthcare market, the data the Health Ministry supplied to ZF show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]