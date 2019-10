Comanescu, GSP: We Hope to End 2019 with $300M Revenue



Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), the offshore drilling company of Constanta businessman Gabriel Comanescu, has contracts signed for all the major projects in the Black Sea and hopes to end the year with $300 million revenue.