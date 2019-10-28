PNL’s Orban expected to conclude political agreements with minorities, PMP, USR, UDMR, ALDE (sources)



National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and PM-designate Ludovic Orban is expected today to conclude political agreements with the group of national minority MPs, the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), according to liberal sources. According to the sources, after a sitting of the PNL Executive Bureau, Ludovic Orban will conclude political agreements with each of these MP groups. The agreement with the minority lawamakers will be concluded at 13:00hrs, the one with the PMP at 13.30hrs, followed by those with USR, UDMR and ALDE. PNL's Executive Bureau convened in session today. Last week, PM-designate Orban said at the end of talks with the leaders of the opposition political parties that negotiations have been going well and that there will be political agreements with each party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, publisher: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)