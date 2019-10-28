PNL leadership approves political agreements; leader to meeet PMP, national minorities, USR, UDMR, ALDE



National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has announced meeting today with leaders pf the People's Movement Party (PMP), the national minority MP group, the Save Romania Union ( USR), the Hungarian Demcoartic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the conclusion of political agreements. "Today, the party's Executive Bureau has approved political agreements with USR, UDMR and ALDE, in accordance with the discussions we have had and the agreements we have reached. I have also been mandated to sign these agreements with our partners who are with us in the procedure of voting the new government into office. (...) Today, we will have a series of meetings with leaders of the political groups that support the Government's being voted into office," Orban said at the Parliament House. He said that at 13:30hrs he will meet with a delegation of PMP, at 15:00hrs he will be attending a meeting with the parliamentary group of national minority lawmakers; at 16:00hrs talks with USR are scheduled, at 17:00hrs with UDMR and at 18:00hrs with ALDE. "We are entering the finish line in the procedure of voting the new government into office," said Orban. He added that he accepted the requests made by PMP national leader Eugen Tomac. "Taking note of the statements of the PMP chairman, Mr Eugen Tomac, regarding the requests for the government programme, I am mandated to accept these requests and to consider them priorities in our political action, at the level of Parliament, in the governmental activity and in relation with the European Commission, in particular the support for the process of expanding the gas network," said Orban. He added that he would attend Monday's joint meeting of Parliament's standing bureaus to unveil a timetable for the Government's being voted into office. "I have also prepared a document with the priorities that a government should have," Orban added.

Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX.



Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019 Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data.



European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday.



Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019 Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.



Romania's demographic ageing phenomenon increases The phenomenon of demographic ageing increased in Romania, with the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0-14 years by 471,000 on 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (...)

