BRD Signs New Guarantee Agreement With EIF To Grant RON182M Financing To SMEs In Romania
Oct 28, 2019
BRD Groupe Société Générale has concluded a new guarantee agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF) whereby it puts at the disposal of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania financings (investment loans and working capital loans) within a threshold of RON182 (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]