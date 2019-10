Prodlacta Brasov Increases Share Capital By RON5.3M Up To RON62M



Brasov-based dairy producer Prodlacta (PRAE.RO), one of the largest players on Romanian dairy market, has increased its share capital by 4,840,077 shares, with a nominal value of RON1.10, up to RON62.7 million from RON57.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]