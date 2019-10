Survey: 25% Of Companies Consider Importing Employees To Cover Their Workforce Shortage



A quarter (25%) of the companies that participated in the PayWell 2019 survey conducted by PwC Romania are considering workforce import to cover the shortage of employees, in particular in low skilled and seasonal workers.