In a joint session on Monday, Parliament's standing bureaus decided that the ministers-designate of the Orban Cabinet will be heard for confirmation on Tuesday and Wednesday, while next Monday a joint plenary session will be held in which to vote on the new cabinet. "It was adopted by consensus that the hearings of the candidates for the positions of ministers be scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, from 09:00hrs until evening. It was also unanimously decided that next Monday at 14:00hrs Parliament will convene in a plenary meeting to vote the new government into office," said Senate President Teodor Melescanu, at the end of the sitting of the joint session of the standing bureaus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)