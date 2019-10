Mol To Focus More on Consumer Services and Its Fresh Corner Brand



Fuel retailer Mol plans to focus more on consumer services in its filling stations, especially through its Fresh Corner brand, seeking to make 30% of its profit margin from these services by 2021. Mol To Focus More on Consumer Services and Its Fresh Corner Brand.Fuel retailer Mol plans to focus more on consumer services in its filling stations, especially through its Fresh Corner brand, seeking to make 30% of its profit margin from these services by 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]