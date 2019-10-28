Volume of freight increases by 2.8 pct in H1



Road freight registered in the first half of 2019 an increase of 2.8 pct in what regards the volume of freight, compared to the similar period of last year, of the total of 113.9 million tons 75.3 pct being registered for national transport, an increase of 4.2 pct, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). In regards to rail transport, the volume of freight increased by 8.8 pct. 28.218 million tons of freight was transported, of which 81.3 pct registered for national transport. In naval transport 24.279 million tons were recorded, of which 24.276 million with international destination. As compared to the first half of the previous year, the total volume recorded an increase of 12.2 pct. The freight on interior navigable routes totaled 15.572 million tons, of which 47.9 in national transport. The volume of freight noted an increase of 16 pct. In what regards transport through main oil pipelines, a volume of 3.312 million tons of freight was recorded. Contrariwise, in air transport, the volume of freight diminished by 4 pct to 23,000 tons. In the first six months of the year, in national road transport, 60 pct of the volume of freight was transported on distances between 1 and 49 km, 19.8 pct on distances between 50 and 149 km and 18 pct on distances between 150-499 km. In the national transport on interior navigable routes, 58.5 pct of freight was transported on distances between 150-299 km. In road transport, the categories of freight with the largest quotas in the total of goods transported were: metal-bearing ore and other mining and quarry exploitation products; peat; uranium and thorium (25.1 pct) and other non-metal mineral products. On the other hand, in rail transport, significant quotas in the total of freight were recorded for the categories: coke, refined petroleum products (26.8 pct) and coal and lignite; crude oil and natural gas (18.1 pct), while in naval transport the highest quotas were for agricultural, hunting and forestry products; fish and other fishing products (28.4 pct) and coal and lignite; oil and natural gas (20.9 pct). In the interior navigable routes transport important quotas of the total of freight were recorded for metal-bearing ore and other mining and quarry exploitation products; peat; uranium and thorium (54.6 pct); agricultural, hunting and forestry products; fish and other fishing products (19.6 pct). In the January-June 2019 period, in the road freight, goods transported in own regime represented 53 pct of the total, and in what regards destination, 24.7 pct of the total freight was recorded in international transport. Of the total freight recorded for international road transport, namely 28.119 million tons, transport between third party states recorded 47.5 pct, cabotage 24.5 pct and loaded freight 15.3 pct. INS also signals that in international road freight, 94.3 pct of the total freight unloaded came from European Union member states and 97.3 pct of the total freight loaded also had as a destination the EU. The biggest quantities of freight came from Germany (21.8 pct), Italy (13.5 pct), and Hungary (13.1 pct), and in what regards loading, 20.2 pct of the volume of freight had as a destination Germany, 16.8 - Hungary and 12.4 - Italy.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Volume of freight increases by 2.8 pct in H1.Road freight registered in the first half of 2019 an increase of 2.8 pct in what regards the volume of freight, compared to the similar period of last year, of the total of 113.9 million tons 75.3 pct being registered for national transport, an increase of 4.2 pct, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). In regards to rail transport, the volume of freight increased by 8.8 pct. 28.218 million tons of freight was transported, of which 81.3 pct registered for national transport. In naval transport 24.279 million tons were recorded, of which 24.276 million with international destination. As compared to the first half of the previous year, the total volume recorded an increase of 12.2 pct. The freight on interior navigable routes totaled 15.572 million tons, of which 47.9 in national transport. The volume of freight noted an increase of 16 pct. In what regards transport through main oil pipelines, a volume of 3.312 million tons of freight was recorded. Contrariwise, in air transport, the volume of freight diminished by 4 pct to 23,000 tons. In the first six months of the year, in national road transport, 60 pct of the volume of freight was transported on distances between 1 and 49 km, 19.8 pct on distances between 50 and 149 km and 18 pct on distances between 150-499 km. In the national transport on interior navigable routes, 58.5 pct of freight was transported on distances between 150-299 km. In road transport, the categories of freight with the largest quotas in the total of goods transported were: metal-bearing ore and other mining and quarry exploitation products; peat; uranium and thorium (25.1 pct) and other non-metal mineral products. On the other hand, in rail transport, significant quotas in the total of freight were recorded for the categories: coke, refined petroleum products (26.8 pct) and coal and lignite; crude oil and natural gas (18.1 pct), while in naval transport the highest quotas were for agricultural, hunting and forestry products; fish and other fishing products (28.4 pct) and coal and lignite; oil and natural gas (20.9 pct). In the interior navigable routes transport important quotas of the total of freight were recorded for metal-bearing ore and other mining and quarry exploitation products; peat; uranium and thorium (54.6 pct); agricultural, hunting and forestry products; fish and other fishing products (19.6 pct). In the January-June 2019 period, in the road freight, goods transported in own regime represented 53 pct of the total, and in what regards destination, 24.7 pct of the total freight was recorded in international transport. Of the total freight recorded for international road transport, namely 28.119 million tons, transport between third party states recorded 47.5 pct, cabotage 24.5 pct and loaded freight 15.3 pct. INS also signals that in international road freight, 94.3 pct of the total freight unloaded came from European Union member states and 97.3 pct of the total freight loaded also had as a destination the EU. The biggest quantities of freight came from Germany (21.8 pct), Italy (13.5 pct), and Hungary (13.1 pct), and in what regards loading, 20.2 pct of the volume of freight had as a destination Germany, 16.8 - Hungary and 12.4 - Italy.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX.



Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019 Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data.



European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday.



Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019 Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.



Romania's demographic ageing phenomenon increases The phenomenon of demographic ageing increased in Romania, with the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0-14 years by 471,000 on 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (...)

