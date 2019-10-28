PM-designate Orban: Should investiture of Government take place on November 4, we have time to propose European Commissioner



Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban Monday stated that should the Government be invested on November 4 there is plenty of time to propose a European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, mentioning that things "are on schedule". "The phrasing [e.n. - of the European Commission] was as soon as possible. On the other hand, as a result of the possible extension of the deadline of the UK’s withdrawal by three months, the United Kingdom, as long as still a member of the European Union, will obviously designate a European Commissioner," Orban said in Parliament, asked whether the proposal of European Commissioner Romania should have made can suffer delay. He mentioned that thus, the timetable concerning the nomination of European Commissioners will be extended. "We are buying time. Moreover, as you well know, the vote in plenary session is already postponed for December. As such, we are on schedule. Should the investiture of the Government take place on November 4, we have time," Orban said. The premier-designate specified that after the investiture he will have official talks at the European Commission.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) PM-designate Orban: Should investiture of Government take place on November 4, we have time to propose European Commissioner.Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban Monday stated that should the Government be invested on November 4 there is plenty of time to propose a European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, mentioning that things "are on schedule". "The phrasing [e.n. - of the European Commission] was as soon as possible. On the other hand, as a result of the possible extension of the deadline of the UK’s withdrawal by three months, the United Kingdom, as long as still a member of the European Union, will obviously designate a European Commissioner," Orban said in Parliament, asked whether the proposal of European Commissioner Romania should have made can suffer delay. He mentioned that thus, the timetable concerning the nomination of European Commissioners will be extended. "We are buying time. Moreover, as you well know, the vote in plenary session is already postponed for December. As such, we are on schedule. Should the investiture of the Government take place on November 4, we have time," Orban said. The premier-designate specified that after the investiture he will have official talks at the European Commission.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX.



Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019 Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data.



European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday.



Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019 Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.



Romania's demographic ageing phenomenon increases The phenomenon of demographic ageing increased in Romania, with the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0-14 years by 471,000 on 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (...)

