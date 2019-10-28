Simona Halep defeats Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals in Shenzhen



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, Monday, in a match in the Purple Group of the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China). Halep, 28, world number 5, has managed to prevail in two hours and 34 minutes, in a match with dramatic overtones, at times. After this victory, Halep will receive 525,000 US dollars and 250 WTA points and Andreescu, 19, world number 4 will receive 220,000 US dollars and 125 WTA points. In the second round, Andreescu will face off Karolina Pliskova and Halep will play Elina Svitolina.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)