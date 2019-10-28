PMP, PNL sign protocol of political cooperation and support for Orban Cabinet’s voting in



Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac announced on Monday having signed with Liberal head Ludovic Orban a protocol of political collaboration and support for the voting in of the new Executive. Voicing his satisfaction at the sealing of the document, Tomac said: "We had a very good political meeting. We took an important step in the collaboration between our parties, as today Mr. Orban and I signed a protocol of political cooperation and support for the voting in of his government. We are satisfied to have found total openness on the part of our Liberal colleagues regarding large infrastructure projects, the scrapping of special pensions, except for service pensions for military staff. We are pleased to have found common ground as regards the relaunch of the relationship with the Republic of Moldova. We are also pleased that we managed to establish a set of criteria for the action of the future government to protect the over 3.5 million Romanian citizens who work in the EU. We are confident that together we will succeed in setting priorities for the country, be they related to health, education, or major infrastructure projects. Broadly speaking, all 18 PMP lawmakers will be present on the day of the vote, they will be present in the select committees and will give the government led by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban a vote of confidence." Tomac mentioned that the protocol also provides for support for the legislative project regarding two-round mayoral elections which will be debated in Parliament. Despite voicing his regret that the PM-designate "did not have the courage" to create a ministry for the relationship with the Republic of Moldova, the PMP leader said that he will also urge undecided lawmakers, with whom he is having a dialogue, to vote for the government, mentioning that he did not go into details with the PNL Chairman on PMP’s possible involvement in the governing act at lower levels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN: author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) PMP, PNL sign protocol of political cooperation and support for Orban Cabinet’s voting in.Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac announced on Monday having signed with Liberal head Ludovic Orban a protocol of political collaboration and support for the voting in of the new Executive. Voicing his satisfaction at the sealing of the document, Tomac said: "We had a very good political meeting. We took an important step in the collaboration between our parties, as today Mr. Orban and I signed a protocol of political cooperation and support for the voting in of his government. We are satisfied to have found total openness on the part of our Liberal colleagues regarding large infrastructure projects, the scrapping of special pensions, except for service pensions for military staff. We are pleased to have found common ground as regards the relaunch of the relationship with the Republic of Moldova. We are also pleased that we managed to establish a set of criteria for the action of the future government to protect the over 3.5 million Romanian citizens who work in the EU. We are confident that together we will succeed in setting priorities for the country, be they related to health, education, or major infrastructure projects. Broadly speaking, all 18 PMP lawmakers will be present on the day of the vote, they will be present in the select committees and will give the government led by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban a vote of confidence." Tomac mentioned that the protocol also provides for support for the legislative project regarding two-round mayoral elections which will be debated in Parliament. Despite voicing his regret that the PM-designate "did not have the courage" to create a ministry for the relationship with the Republic of Moldova, the PMP leader said that he will also urge undecided lawmakers, with whom he is having a dialogue, to vote for the government, mentioning that he did not go into details with the PNL Chairman on PMP’s possible involvement in the governing act at lower levels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN: author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX.



Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019 Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data.



European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday.



Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019 Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.



Romania's demographic ageing phenomenon increases The phenomenon of demographic ageing increased in Romania, with the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0-14 years by 471,000 on 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (...)

