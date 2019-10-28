PM-designate says agreements signed today secure necessary parliamentary support for his Gov’t to be invested



Prime Minister-designate, Liberal leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the agreements signed with the group of national minorities, the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will ensure the investiture of his Cabinet, showing that he secured more than the necessary number of 233 MPs. "Today we completed discussions and signed, in accordance with the mandate entrusted to me by the PNL Political Bureau, all the agreements previously negotiated with the partners who have sided with us in supporting the no-confidence motion and who support us in the procedure for the government’s investiture. Basically, following the agreements with the group of national minorities, PMP, USR, UDMR and ALDE we obtained the necessary support that ensures the investment of the government; we thus lay the foundations of a parliamentary majority that will subsequently pave the way for the adoption of the draft regulatory acts included in the governing program and which are also set forth in the agreements inked today with the said political formations," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament. He said that "the math shows that we have exceeded the number of 233 lawmakers we need for the government to be invested. Negotiations continue because we want to have a margin in case of unexpected absences, but the discussions with our partners show maximum mobilization and we expect one absence at the most from all parliamentary groups that support the government." The PNL Chairman added that his party remains open to "dialogue and a rational approach" with Pro Romania and voiced his hope that this party too "will show openness in the procedure for the government’s investiture." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN: author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) PM-designate says agreements signed today secure necessary parliamentary support for his Gov’t to be invested.Prime Minister-designate, Liberal leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the agreements signed with the group of national minorities, the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will ensure the investiture of his Cabinet, showing that he secured more than the necessary number of 233 MPs. "Today we completed discussions and signed, in accordance with the mandate entrusted to me by the PNL Political Bureau, all the agreements previously negotiated with the partners who have sided with us in supporting the no-confidence motion and who support us in the procedure for the government’s investiture. Basically, following the agreements with the group of national minorities, PMP, USR, UDMR and ALDE we obtained the necessary support that ensures the investment of the government; we thus lay the foundations of a parliamentary majority that will subsequently pave the way for the adoption of the draft regulatory acts included in the governing program and which are also set forth in the agreements inked today with the said political formations," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament. He said that "the math shows that we have exceeded the number of 233 lawmakers we need for the government to be invested. Negotiations continue because we want to have a margin in case of unexpected absences, but the discussions with our partners show maximum mobilization and we expect one absence at the most from all parliamentary groups that support the government." The PNL Chairman added that his party remains open to "dialogue and a rational approach" with Pro Romania and voiced his hope that this party too "will show openness in the procedure for the government’s investiture." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN: author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX.



Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019 Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data.



European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday.



Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019 Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.



Romania's demographic ageing phenomenon increases The phenomenon of demographic ageing increased in Romania, with the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0-14 years by 471,000 on 31 July 2019 compared to 31 July 2018, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (...)

