Oct 28, 2019
PM-designate says agreements signed today secure necessary parliamentary support for his Gov’t to be invested.
Prime Minister-designate, Liberal leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the agreements signed with the group of national minorities, the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will ensure the investiture of his Cabinet, showing that he secured more than the necessary number of 233 MPs.
"Today we completed discussions and signed, in accordance with the mandate entrusted to me by the PNL Political Bureau, all the agreements previously negotiated with the partners who have sided with us in supporting the no-confidence motion and who support us in the procedure for the government’s investiture. Basically, following the agreements with the group of national minorities, PMP, USR, UDMR and ALDE we obtained the necessary support that ensures the investment of the government; we thus lay the foundations of a parliamentary majority that will subsequently pave the way for the adoption of the draft regulatory acts included in the governing program and which are also set forth in the agreements inked today with the said political formations," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament.
He said that "the math shows that we have exceeded the number of 233 lawmakers we need for the government to be invested. Negotiations continue because we want to have a margin in case of unexpected absences, but the discussions with our partners show maximum mobilization and we expect one absence at the most from all parliamentary groups that support the government."
The PNL Chairman added that his party remains open to "dialogue and a rational approach" with Pro Romania and voiced his hope that this party too "will show openness in the procedure for the government’s investiture." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN: author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)
