Bloomberg, a neo-fascist fiction about the Danube-Black Sea Canal



By Constantin Radut It is a custom of many decades as sound names of foreign press, especially from Europe and the US, to tel quel, the news and appreciation from the so-called journalist ladies who, perhaps, have not read a history book in their life. It does, and not for the first time, (...) Bloomberg, a neo-fascist fiction about the Danube-Black Sea Canal.By Constantin Radut It is a custom of many decades as sound names of foreign press, especially from Europe and the US, to tel quel, the news and appreciation from the so-called journalist ladies who, perhaps, have not read a history book in their life. It does, and not for the first time, (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]