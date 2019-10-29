#PresidentialElection2019/Viorica Dancila would like one-on-one debate with Klaus Iohannis



National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, also the party's presidential candidate, said on Monday evening that she would like a one-on-one debate with incumbent President Klaus Iohannis seeking re-election. Dancila said it is her and Iohannis' duty to explain to the Romanians the results they got while in office. "I hope that, in the end, Mr Iohannis will not be afraid of debating a woman, that is, I think that President Iohannis must have the strength to show up for such debate. I am challenging Mr Iohannis because I believe that I am the only candidate who is fighting against Mr Iohannis and I tell you this: when Mr Iohannis wanted to dismiss this government, all were his subordinates. (...) I am still waiting for Mr Iohannis to give an answer to this one-on-one debate. It is our duty to come before the citizens with what we have done. He - with what he has done over the last five years as president of Romania, I - what I have achieved in one year and nine months that I was the prime minister. That would be normal," Dancila told Romania TV private broadcaster. Dancila said in this election campaign she will refer only to Iohannis as her main opponent, along whom she thinks will advance to the second round of this November presidential election. AGERPRES (RO- author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]