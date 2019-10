Bilka Steel Nine-Month Sales Higher Than in Entire 2018



Metallic roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel in Brasov, held by businessman Horatiu Tepes, posted higher sales in the first nine months of 2019 than in the entire last year. The sales in January-September 2019 stood at more than 500 milion lei (over EUR100 milion), an increase of 31% on the year (...) Bilka Steel Nine-Month Sales Higher Than in Entire 2018.Metallic roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel in Brasov, held by businessman Horatiu Tepes, posted higher sales in the first nine months of 2019 than in the entire last year. The sales in January-September 2019 stood at more than 500 milion lei (over EUR100 milion), an increase of 31% on the year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]