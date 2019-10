Romanians Took Money Out of Banks, Put It into Bond Funds in 2019



Romanians who invest o bond funds subscribed 1 billion lei (over EUR200 million) in the first nine months of 2019, compared with RON1.9 billion withdrawals in the same time in 2018, which shows a change of trend induced by the all-time high yields of bonds, Fund Managers Association (AAF) data (...) Romanians Took Money Out of Banks, Put It into Bond Funds in 2019.Romanians who invest o bond funds subscribed 1 billion lei (over EUR200 million) in the first nine months of 2019, compared with RON1.9 billion withdrawals in the same time in 2018, which shows a change of trend induced by the all-time high yields of bonds, Fund Managers Association (AAF) data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]