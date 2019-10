Romanian Consumers Spend EUR18 per Pair of Footwear on Average, Half As Much As Germans



Romanians spend EUR1.2 billion footwear a year, buying 67.7 million pairs. A consumer buys 3.5 pairs a year on average and spends EUR18 on each, ZF has calculated based on the data supplied by market research company Euromonitor.