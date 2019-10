Teraplast Bistrita Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON33M In Jan-Sept 2019



Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, reported 22% higher revenue, of RON719 million, and 51% higher profit, of RON33.7 million, year-over-year in January-September 2019.