Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain



Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX. Antitrust Body Clears Takeover Of 33 Drugstores By Help Net Pharmacy Chain.Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of 33 drugstores held by Tinos Farm SRL, Flora Farm SRL and Proxi-Pharm SRL by pharmacy chain Help Net Farma SA, according to a statement sent to MEDIAFAX. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]