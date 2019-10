Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019



Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data. Trade Register: Over 3,100 Firms In Romania Went Insolvent In Jan-Sept 2019.Approximately 3,196 small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Romania went insolvent in the first nine months of 2019, according to Trade Register data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]