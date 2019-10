European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank



The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid. European Commission Approves Recapitalization of Romania's State-Owned CEC Bank.The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania's plans to inject EUR200 million (RON940 million) of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank, finding the procedure to be free of any state aid. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]